Four Grocery Stores Suddenly Close For Good In New York

Four grocery stores just closed in New York State, leaving shoppers scrambling and communities wondering what's next.

Four grocery stores just closed in New York State, leaving shoppers scrambling and communities wondering what’s next.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025

The list of closures continues to grow in New York State and across the nation. As many New Yorkers search for a new favorite store, these chains have closed or announced they are closing locations this year.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025

Four Grocery Stores In New York State Recently Closed Down

Grocery stores are also taking a big hit in 2025. Skyrocketing food and labor costs, supply chain headaches, and tighter consumer wallets are making it almost impossible to stay open.

So it’s no surprise so many are closing good. Recently, four grocery stores closed down, including one here in the Hudson Valley.

Below are the locations

Stella’s Fine Market in Beacon, New York

Stella's Fine Market in Beacon is closed due to an unsustainable rent increase, owners say.

Tops Friendly Markets in DeWitt, New York

The popular store closed due to ongoing challenges, including its size and an inability to expand, despite attempts to revitalize the store.

Garden of Eden in New York City

Weedsport Shurfine in Cayuga County, New York

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers

Many New Yorkers are searching for a new supermarket to shop. But, if your local store just closed down, or if you're thinking of changing stores, these supermarkets in New York have the most satisfied customers.

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers New York State is lucky enough to be home to 8 of the top 10 grocery stores in America.

