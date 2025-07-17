Beachgoer Near New York Attacked By Flying Fish With Fangs

A swimmer near New York thought he was bitten by a shark. But the real culprit was a two-foot fish with needle-sharp teeth that flew out of the water.

A beach-goer at a popular spot where many New Yorkers vacation thought he was bitten by a shark. Turns out it was something potentially just as scary.

Jersey Shore Swimmer Hospitalized After Bite

Canva Canva loading...

A Jersey Shore swimmer was taken to the hospital after getting stabbed in the leg on Long Beach Island. According to Long Beach Township Police, authorities initially thought the swimmer had been bitten by a shark.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The swimmer was treated on the scene and then taken to a nearby medical center, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Following an investigation, officials learned it wasn't a shark. The swimmer was actually stabbed by an Atlantic needlefish, which has long, sharp teeth.

What Is An Atlantic Needlefish?

Canva Canva loading...

Typically, this fish isn't very aggressive, but they are fast and can jump out of the water. The two-foot long fish hang around the surface of the water and launch itself into the ari, at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, to chase prey like shrimp or baitfish.

The fish has a long jaw, full of needle-like teeth, hence the name needlefish. They are drawn to light and are often seen near piers, bridges, and sometimes swimmers.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The Atlantic needlefish aren't known to attack humans, but sometimes they miscalculate their trajectory, officials say. These miscalculations can cause deep, sometimes severe, puncture wounds.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

Sharks To Watch Out For In New York State

Sharks of New York There are several species of shark in the waters around New York. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

The Best Lake Towns in America to Call Home