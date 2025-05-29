Flags Remain Lowered In New York After Back-to-Back Heartbreak

If you’ve noticed flags haven’t gone back up across New York, you’re not imagining things. Here’s why the state is still mourning—and who we’re honoring now.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced flags will be at half-staff across New York State.

Half-Staff Flags Across New York State

Hochul directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of a retired New York State Police First Sergeant who passed away.

Michael E. Snell passed away on Tuesday at the age of 56.

“First Sergeant Snell honorably served the people of New York State for 23 years, making the ultimate sacrifice for his fellow New Yorkers when it mattered the most,” Governor Hochul stated.

According to Hochul's office, Snell's death is attributed to an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Snell retired in May 2023 after over two decades of service. He's survived by his wife and four children.

“On behalf of New York State, I extend my deepest gratitude for First Sergeant Snell’s contribution to the protection of our state, and send my heartfelt condolences to his family," Hochul added.

Flags were at half-staff across the Empire State on Tuesday in honor of trailblazing congressman Charlie Rangel.

Charles Rangel Campaigns In Harlem One Day Before New York Primary Getty Images loading...

Rangel from Harlem, New York, passed away on Memorial Day at the age of 94.

