Flags Lowered Across New York For Hudson Valley Teenage Hero

Flags across New York will be lowered to half-staff today in honor of a teen from the Hudson Valley.

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff in honor of 18-year-old Dariel Vasquez.

Vasquez was killed while battling the massive Greenwood Lake earlier in November.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Vasquez family as they mourn the sudden and tragic loss of Dariel,” Governor Hochul said. “Dariel was only 18 years old and had a truly bright future ahead of him that has now been unfairly taken away.

Vasquez was killed on Saturday, November 11, while supporting work to create a fire line at the Jennings Creek wildfire in Sterling Forest in Greenwood Lake, New York.

Vasquez will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. on Monday during a funeral mass in Haverstraw, New York. He's being remembered as a hero.

"I commend his dedication to serving and protecting his fellow New Yorkers and his bravery on the front lines," Hochul added.

Dariel was an aide at the New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department. He is survived by his mother and father.

"Dariel’s life was tragically cut short while bravely serving. In his final moments, Dariel was courageously battling a wildfire in Sterling Forest, sacrificing his own safety to protect his community. His bravery and selflessness in those last moments were a reflection of his pure heart and unwavering commitment to others," a GofundMe for his family states.

As of this writing, over $76,000 has been raised.

