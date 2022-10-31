Fishkill’s Newest Restaurant/Bar Opens to Sold Out Reservations

We got a sneak peek inside the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant and bar that's already a huge hit with customers.

The former Piano Piano Wine bar at 1064 Main Street in Fishkill has been completely transformed by the owners of Dutchess Bier Cafe and reopened as Main Street's newest hot spot, BEAST.

According to owner Nick Forlano, BEAST's objective is to complement the eclectic Fishkill restaurant scene. Main Street is already home to Italian restaurants, pub grub and white tablecloth restaurants, so Forlano decided to launch a barbecue joint that combines house-smoked entrees with high-end cocktails and imported beer.

The menu at BEAST includes ribs, smoked pernil, brisket and chicken. Sandwiches range from the classic pulled pork and pork belly banh mi to a unique beef and cheese grilled cheese. Salads, wings and appetizers like fried pickles are also available to share.

When entering BEAST for the first time your eye will instantly be drawn to the long bar featuring an impressive selection of liquor and beer. While the Dutchess Bier Cafe's menu is inspired by the beers of Belgium, BEAST offers more malty, low-ABV beers from Germany and the Czech Republic. Forlano says the beers from this region of Europe offer the perfect complement to the restaurant's smokey, barbecue menu.

A full bar with signature cocktails is bound to make BEAST not only a dining destination but also a great place to stop for drinks on the way to the next stop in Fishkill. While there is ample outdoor seating during warmer months, the restaurant is not nearly as large inside as Dutchess Bier Cafe, so seating will be limited. Forlano says that walk-ins are always welcome, but he strongly suggests reservations.

Scroll down for your first peek inside BEAST and get a taste of what Fishkill's newest restaurant and bar has to offer.

