Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley

Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke.

On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli.

Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire

White Lake Fire Company White Lake Fire Company loading...

The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli located on Main Street in South Fallsburg, New York.

The Fallsburg Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at the deli around 5:44 p.m.

"With automatic mutual aid from Woodridge and Monticello en route, a second alarm was sounded. Multiple companies throughout Sullivan County and Ulster County were called in to assist," the Fallsburg Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

100-Year-Old Fallsburg, New York Building Destroyed By Fire

Fallsburg Fire District Fallsburg Fire District loading...

The building was built in 1922, officials say. It took firefighters over six hours to put out the blaze, according to the Fallsburg Fire District.

"The structure which was constructed in 1922, challenged firefighters for over 6 hours," the Fallsburg Fire District stated.

The White Lake Fire Company also responded with the Bethel FAST Team to a working structure fire in the Fallsburg Fire District.

"Great job to all the agencies involved from around the county! A tough, hot, fast-moving fire with multiple exposures," the White Lake Fire Company stated.

Several Displaced, 3 Injured In Sullivan County Fire

White Lake Fire Company White Lake Fire Company loading...

Three injuries that fire officials describe as minor were reported. A number of people were displaced.

"Unfortunately in the end, several people were displaced and three minor injuries (were) reported," the Fallsburg Fire District reported.

Reports say the deli was destroyed in the blaze. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

