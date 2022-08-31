If you were looking for the definition of "beyond the call of duty," look no further than the Beekman and Patterson Fire Departments in Dutchess County. After responding to the devastating fire at Barton Orchards, their heroics continued after the flames were extinguished.

Fire at Barton Orchards

Last week, a fire destroyed multiple buildings and vehicles at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, NY. Reports say that the fire started with a malfunction of a propane truck. Luckily, the spreading flames didn't harm any people or animals on the farm, but the damage was substantial. This week Barton Orchards took to Facebook to thank their local fire departments for not only being part of the first response to extinguish the massive blaze but for what they did afterward.

First Responders in Dutchess County, NY

"So humbled!!", their post began. "Special thanks to Beekman Fire Department and Patterson Fire Department for not only being first responders on the scene on Monday but also for their donation towards rebuilding." Photos showing the smiling firefighters posing with a helmet full of money have been shared multiple times, and the comments have been rolling in.

"This is so incredible...love your community", said a Dutchess County woman. "So thoughtful! You guys are the best", said another. Still more comments wondered when they'd be able to patronize Barton Orchards again. The good news is that Barton Orchards will be open for Labor Day Weekend from 11 am-6 pm with no admission charge. The taproom will be open, and apple and vegetable picking will be available as well.

If you are looking to help, check out more information here, and keep scrolling to check out one of the last events held at Barton Orchards before the fire: the fun and wildly entertaining Pride in July.

