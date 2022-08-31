Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation

The accident took place Tuesday morning.

As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.

If you haven't noticed, over the last few months we've seen numerous accidents involving trucks flipping over, the cause of some of the accidents has reportedly been speed.

Serious Accident in Sullivan County

According to the Rock Hill Fire Departments Facebook page on Tuesday morning August 30th at around 7 a.m. they were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer near exit 110 on Route 17 east. Upon arrival, responders reported a scene that looked like it was going to have a tragic ending, with the truck being almost unrecognizable.

This picture shows parts of the destroyed truck being scattered throughout the wooded area off Route 17 in the Town of Thompson, New York.

Above you can see what's left of the cab of the tractor-trailer that was involved in the accident.

Driver Sustained Non-Life Threatening Injuries

Thankfully the driver of the truck was able to exit the truck on his own and was immediately transported to the hospital by Mobilemedic EMS according to the fire department. The fire department also said that while they were on scene responders almost witnessed two other accidents caused by distracted drivers driving way too fast. They posted a reminder to drivers, "PLEASE SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION!!"

