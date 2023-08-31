Local residents were surprised to hear the news that a top-rated Italian eatery suddenly closed its doors.

It's sad when a local business closes. It unfortunately happens too often here in the Hudson Valley. It is even more disappointing when a business is highly reviewed and suddenly closes its doors. It is something that fans of Crust Italian Eatery had to learn the hard way this past week on social media.

Sullivan County Italian Eatery Closes Its Doors

Crust Italian Eatery was located in Rock Hill, New York which is in Sullivan County.

Reactions on the Facebook announcement seemed to show that people who ate there had an overwhelmingly positive experience. That is consistent with the restaurant's reviews on Google Reviews. The eatery had an impressive 4.1-star rating from over 200 reviews online.

The restaurant made the shocking announcement on its Instagram page. They also thanked everyone for their patronage for the past 13 years.

Even though the post was originally shared on Instagram the news quickly made its way to local Facebook groups where fans of the restaurant shared how sad they were to hear about the closing.

Here are some lists of other great Italian restaurants in the Hudson Valley. Be sure to check these out if you haven't already.

