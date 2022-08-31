FBI: 100s Of Sex Trafficking Victims Likely In Hudson Valley, NYC

The FBI alleges a New York woman posted over 1,600 ads that promoted prostitution.

On Tuesday, the FBI sent out a plea hoping more victims come forward. Officials believe "hundreds" of women in the Hudson Valley and New York City may have been victimized.

FBI Seeks Possible Victims in Human Trafficking Investigation in Westchester County, New York City

The FBI, the Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, Greenburgh Police Department, and the Westchester County Police Department are seeking possible victims in a human trafficking investigation.

On August 12, 2022, investigators arrested Ysenni Gomez and charged her with sex trafficking in Westchester Count as well as the Bronx.

New York Woman Charged With Sex Trafficking in Westchester County, The Bronx, New York

The investigation makes authorities believe "hundreds of women may have been victimized," by Gomez.

Ysenni Gomez is said to be the ringleader of "Chicas Express." Gomez is known to go by aliases Carolina and Ysenni Peguero, and could possibly have used the business name “Chicas Express” to lure victims in the ads she placed, officials say.

Gomez recently posted an ad online looking to hire a waitress to work at a restaurant in Manhattan. Gomez hired a woman who interviewed for the job. But on the victim's first day the woman was forced to have sex with men, according to a federal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

"Gomez interviewed a woman who responded to the ad and said she had the job. On the victim’s first day, Gomez told her there was no waitress position and forced her into having sex with men by threatening to call federal authorities to have her deported," the FBI states in a press release.

FBI: Gomez Caught Promoting Prostitution in 1,600 Ads

Officials add FBI agents soon discovered over 1,600 ads associated with Gomez promoting prostitution. The ads go back as for as 10 years and were posted on Facebook, Bedpage.com, and MegaPersonals.com, according to the FBI. The photo above was a profile picture Gomez used, officials say.

FBI Wants Victims To Come Forward

"Anyone with information about Gomez, or anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI," the FBI states in a press release.

