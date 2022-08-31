Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery

A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties.

Fire Closes Down Popular Orange County, New York Bar

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m. the New York State Police responded to a reported structure fire at 2 Robbins Road in the town of Mount Hope, New York. The Last Shot Pub & Grub is located at 2 Robbins Road, according to Google.

Bar owners confirmed the fire has closed down the pub until further notice.

"A big Thank you to all the first responders for today and all your hard work! Also a big thank you to all our friends and family for everything whether is was a hug, hand shake, or just to be by our sides," The Last Shot Pub & Grub stated on Facebook. "! If not for their care we would have been at a total loss of a building that has a lot of meaning to a lot of people! The bar will be closed until further notice due to a fire!"

New York State Police Investigating a Fatal Fire in the town of Mount Hope, New York

The fire was quickly contained by local fire departments, police say. During a search of the structure, one of the tenants was found deceased in her apartment. No other injuries were reported.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

Orange County, New York Woman Killed In Fire

The deceased was identified by police as 56-year-old Shaun L. Schiffinger of Mount Hope.

"Please say a prayer to my good friend Shaun who perished in the fire(I am sure she was trying to save her dog and bird who meant everything to her)," The Last Shot Pub & Grub stated on Facebook.

The New York State Police were assisted on scene by Bullville Fire Department, Silverlake Fire Department, Pocatello Fire Department, Mechanics Fire Department, Orange County Fire Investigation Unit, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

