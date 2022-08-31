Reported Jumper Closed Down Parts Of Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Parts of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge were closed down due to police activity on the bridge.

On Tuesday around 9:45 p.m., the New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span.

"Newburgh Beacon Bridge: Disabled vehicle in right lane center span, EASTBOUND. Use caution," New York State Bridge Authority wrote on Facebook.

Disabled Vehicle Causes Delays On Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

About 45 minutes later the right lane of the eastbound bridge was closed due to police activity.

"UPDATE: Newburgh Beacon Bridge: Right lane closed due to Police activity, EASTBOUND. Use caution," New York State Bridge Authority said.

Person Reportedly Jumps Off Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

The police activity and lane closure are believed to be due to reports of a bridge jumper.

"Newburgh Beacon bridge, Jumper down," Hudson Valley NY Incidents wrote on Facebook just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Orange County NY Fire Calls also reported someone jumped from the bridge.

"Orange County Rope Rescue Team Activation," Orange County NY Fire Calls wrote. " Jumper Off the Bridge | Newburgh Beacon Bridge."

Body Recovered Below Bridge

A body was found below the bridge, according to Orange County NY Fire Calls.

"Command requesting the Orange County Technical Rescue Team to the Scene to assist with a recovery, patient was located below the bridge," Orange County NY Fire Calls added.

Beacon firefighters later reported a man was found in the water underneath the bridge.

"BFD and multiple mutual aid units are currently operating at a male in the water underneath the Newburgh Beacon Bridge," Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 stated.

More information isn't known at this time. We will update if more information is made available.

The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was reopened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the New York State Bridge Authority.

