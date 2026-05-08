Beloved Hudson Valley Bakery Confirms Massive Expansion

Bread Alone Bakery is making an major $4.3 million expansion in the area.

If you've ever grabbed one of their loaves at Whole Foods or spotted them at a New York City farmers market, you already know Bread Alone. Now the iconic Hudson Valley bakery is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Bread Alone Breaks Ground On Major Expansion

Photo by James Harris on Unsplash Photo by James Harris on Unsplash loading...

Bread Alone recently broke ground on a major expansion of its production facility in Lake Katrine, Ulster County. The project adds about 15,000 square feet to the existing building and carries a price tag of $4.38 million. Construction is expected to wrap up by December 2026.

Bread Alone Bakery was founded in Founded in 1983. It's an organic sourdough bakery headquartered in Lake Katrine, New York. The company operates cafés and farmers’ market locations across the Hudson Valley and New York City and distributes its breads throughout the Northeast and nationally.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"More than 40 years later, we feel that we are just getting started. This project will set up our team to bake our best sourdough ever," Bread Alone CEO Nels Leader said about the expansion.

Many New Jobs Created

Baker man Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Right now, the Lake Katrine facility already cranks out more than 200,000 loaves a week, supplying major retailers across the Northeast. Bread Alone has grown from a small family operation into a nationally recognized organic bakery.

The expansion will add new production, packaging, and distribution space, and will include custom-designed equipment built specifically for long-fermentation organic sourdough baking at scale. When it's all said and done, the company expects to boost its sourdough production capacity by 50 percent.

This expansion positions them to keep growing while staying rooted right here in the Hudson Valley.

“Bread Alone is a signature Mid-Hudson brand with deep roots in Ulster County. This expansion builds on the region’s agricultural heritage and strengthens a local employer that reflects the values of sustainability, entrepreneurship, and community investment that define the Mid-Hudson economy," Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said.

photo via Facebook /Bread Alone photo via Facebook /Bread Alone loading...

Empire State Development is helping make the expansion happen with an $800,000 grant through the Regional Council Capital Fund. The project is expected to create 52 new full-time jobs and retain nearly 200 existing positions.

“Bread Alone’s expansion reflects the strength of New York’s food manufacturing industry and the impact of strategic investments that help local businesses modernize and compete. By supporting this project, we are advancing job creation, reinforcing regional supply chains, and ensuring that New York remains a leader in high-quality food production," Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said.

Below are the four states with the most award-winning food. What cities have the most award-winning food? We have that below as well:

Keep Reading:

Below are the five U.S. cities with the most award-winning food