Missing for 20 years, Area Family Still Hopeful for Answers

Audrey May Herron was last seen leaving her job in Catskill back in 2002.

It was August 29, 2002, and a then 31-year-old mother of three Audrey May Herron disappeared without a trace as the 20th anniversary of her disappearance passes, police haven't stopped searching for her and the car she was driving when she disappeared.

Audrey May Herron Disappearance

Herron was last seen in Catskill around 11 p.m. on August 29th, 2002 as she finished her shift at the former Greene County Long-Term Health Care Center in Catskill according to WNYT. She was driving a black 1996 Jeep Cherokee westbound on Route 23 in Catskill when she vanished. Police have followed many tips as to the whereabouts of Herron including one tip from six years ago.

That tip led authorities to Cauterskill Road in Catskill, where police excavated some ground and drained a pond in hopes of finding something that might lead to finding her or the Jeep. Unfortunately, that search came up empty.

2022 Tip

According to News 10, a tip came back in May of 2022, and that led the New York State Police to three bodies of water in Greene County, including Catskill Creek. Divers searched the bodies of water for hours but that search came up empty as well.

Herron's oldest daughter Sonsia Court, who was 10 years old when her mom went missing told News 10, "I try to not give up hope that we will find answers one day. She has a new investigator on her case that’s really looking into things, so that keeps us hopeful that maybe something will come about".

State Police did say the case remains open and is still active with New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel telling News 10, "Investigators continue to investigate any new leads, and have conducted re-interviews of people involved in the case."

If you have any information on this case or any other missing persons case the NYSP is asking you to call 1-800-346-3543.



