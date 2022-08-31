Ulster Fire Only 15% Contained, 3 Fires Now Raging in Hudson Valley

Minnewaska State Park remains closed today as officials continue to battle two fires in Ulster County.

The Napanoch Point Fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve is only about 15 percent contained. That’s according to the latest update from Ulster County officials, which was before last night’s rain.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve Fire

Ulster County/ Gov. Hochul Ulster County/ Gov. Hochul loading...

However, before the storm, the DEC said only slow steady rain would put out the blaze.

Officials say the fire in Napanoch Point Fire has scorched roughly 130 to 150 acres of land.

"The Napanoch Point Fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve is estimated to be about 130-150 acres. Containment is currently estimated to be 15%. Emergency responders are working in rugged terrain with good coordination from local, state and international teams," Ulster County Government said in an update around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lighting Strikes Starts Fire

Ulster County Ulster County loading...

Ulster County officials also confirmed three lighting strikes started the wildfire.

"The Ulster County Department of Emergency Services' fire investigation unit confirmed there were three lightning strikes within the coordinates of where the fire is located and that a storm rolled through the area," Ulster County Government said.

Hochul Deploys New York Army, National Guard To Battle Ulster County Fire

Governor Kathy Hochul Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

Gov. Hochul has deployed the New York Army and Air National Guards. More than 200 wildland firefighters and volunteers are fighting the fire. Additionally, 20 firefighters from Quebec are arriving on Thursday.

"As wildfires continue to rage through Minnewaska State Park, I urge every New Yorker to take sensible precautions to keep themselves and their families safe," Hochul said on Tuesday. "I thank all of our brave first responders, partner agencies and neighbors who are working around the clock to protect our communities."

3 Wildland Fires Burning In Hudson Valley

Gov. Hochul also confirmed firefighters in the region are now battling at least three wildland fires.

"The Shawangunk fire complex consists of three fires in the region and the response is being led from the Napanoch incident command. The Napanoch Point fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve started over the weekend as a result of a suspected lightning strike and is 130 to 150 acres. A smaller fire approximately two miles east of the Napanoch Point fire, named Stony Kill, was detected yesterday and is approximately 0.68 acres. The Wurtsboro fire in the town of Mamakating also started over the weekend and is approx. 70 acres," Hochul's office stated.

New York State Police Dropping Buckets of Water

NYSP NYSP loading...

New York State Police Aviation pilots are providing aerial support for the wildfire in Minnewaska State Park in Ulster County.

"Two State Police helicopters have been working 6-8 hours per day since Sunday, dropping up to 180 buckets of water each day. Each bucket holds up to 300 gallons," New York State Police stated.

