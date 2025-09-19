New York Lake Among Cleanest, Clearest In America

We've learned which lake in New York is considered among the cleanest and clearest in America.

Lake George is widely recognized for its natural beauty, clear waters, and views of the surrounding mountains.

It has earned numerous accolades over the years, highlighting its status as one of New York's most remarkable lakes.

Lake George Is New York's Most Beautiful Lake

Love Exploring named Lake George the most beautiful lake in New York. The praise of Lake George doesn't stop them. Far from it.

Cleanest Lake, With Blue Waters

A-Z Animals recognized it as the cleanest lake in the United States, and other publications have praised its exceptionally blue waters.

Among Best Lakes In The World For Swimming

Travel and Leisure included Lake George among America's eleven most beautiful lakes, and Million Dollar Beach in Lake George was listed as one of the fifteen best lake beaches in the country.

Reader's Digest selected Lake George for its "Twenty Six Best Lakes for Swimming" list, making it the only New York lake to be recognized. The publication noted the lake's cleanliness, striking views, and accessibility.

The Boutique Adventurer also recommends Lake George as a notable destination for visitors.

Beloved By Thomas Jefferson!

Even Thomas Jefferson admired the lake, describing it in 1791 as "the most beautiful water I ever saw." Such endorsements underscore the enduring appeal and significance of Lake George.

