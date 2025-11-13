Massive Fallout In New York After Record-Breaking Shutdown

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is finally over, but numbers from President Trump show just how devastating it was for New York families and workers.

President Trump signed the funding measure on Wednesday night. The spending bill funds the government until January 30th.

Impacts Of Shutdown On New York State

According to numbers from the White House, the impact on New York is massive.

The Empire State’s economy lost $1.2 billion each week, which is over 5.3 million lost during the shutdown.

Around 2,600 New Yorkers became unemployed during the shutdown. About 115,000 federal workers in New York, 1.2% of the state’s total workforce, were furloughed or forced to work without pay.

Federal contract spending in New York dipped by approximately $468 million, while consumer spending was down another $1.2 billion per month because of lost wages.

Plus, $140 million in Small Business Administration loans were delayed.

SNAP, HEAP Benefit issues

Nearly 3 million New Yorkers receive SNAP benefits, including 1.15 million children, had their SNAP benefits cut, and 1.5 million households that rely on the federal Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), a lifeline for winter heating bills, feared they wouldn't be able to heat their homes.

New Yorkers traveling faced delays and cancellations at airports.

Over 5 percent of flights were cut each day during the final days of the shutdown because air traffic controllers were forced to work while not getting paid.

