FBI Probes Potential Mafia Burial Site In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley
A mafia investigation is stretching from New York City to the Hudson Valley.
The FBI's investigation into the Gambino crime family continued in Orange County.
FBI Probes Farms In Goshen & Campbell Hall, Orange County, New York
There was no police activity at the Campbell Hall Horse Farm on Hamptonburgh Road on Wednesday, Lieb told Hudson Valley Post.
Video of the raid outside of the Goshen Farm can be seen below:
FBI Spotting Diggings Up Farms In Orange County New York
Farms in Goshen and Campbell Hall were raided by the FBI back in November 2023. Agents were investigating 117 Hamptonburgh Road in Campbell Hall and 51 Hampton Road in Goshen.
It's believed the same person owns both properties.
Officials used hand tools and diggers to dig at the Orange County properties.
Investigation Into Gambino Crime Family In Upstate New York
Back in November officials confirmed both farms are related to criminal activity from the Gambino crime family.
