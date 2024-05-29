FBI On High Alert: ISIS Threat Mentions Anticipated New York Event

A terror threat is looming over an upcoming in event in New York that is going to attract billions of viewers.

The Cricket World Cup is set to start in East Meadow, Long Island next week. But a social media post has the FBI on alert.

ISIS Supporters Threaten Violence In New York State

An ISIS group made a graphic post referencing next month's Cricket World Cup and the venue, Eisenhower Stadium.

The post appears to show the 34,000-seat venue with a message, "You wait for matches and we wait for you."

The T20 World Cup is set to be the first major international cricket competition in the United States.

ISIS Threat Regarding Cricket World Cup in East Meadow, Long Island, New York

The post highlights the highly-anticipated match between Pakistan and India on June 9. The teams are big-time rivals, officials say.

Over 30,000 fans are expected to attend that match, with over one billion people watching worldwide.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC "there's no evidence of any plot specifically targeting the World Cup" and these posts are meant to stir up "chaos."

"The worst threats are the ones you don’t see coming," said former Homeland Security Advisor Michael Balboni told NBC New York.

Police do plan to ramp up its presence near the stadium and nearby watch parties. A scheduled security briefing is planned for Wednesday.

