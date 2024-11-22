FBI: New York State Police Investigator Helped Deadly Drug Dealer
A New York State narcotics investigator from the Hudson Valley was arrested by the FBI.
The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced on Thursday the unsealing of a four-count complaint against a New York State Police trooper from the Hudson Valley
New York State Police Officer Charged With Obstructing Justice And Lying To Federal Investigators
Michael O'Flaherty, 42, of Poughkeepsie, New York was charged with two counts of obstructing an official proceeding, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and two counts of false statements, each of which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
O’Flaherty, a New York State Police narcotics investigator is accused of exploiting his position of public trust to help his former confidential informant.
“Law enforcement officers hold a profound responsibility to serve and protect our communities, which requires the highest standards of accountability and integrity. Trust is the cornerstone of public safety, and maintaining that trust demands transparency, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to ethical conduct," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said.
This informant is accused of selling tens of thousands of potentially deadly fentanyl pills.
O’Flaherty allegedly abused his position and tipped off the fentanyl pill pusher about a covert narcotics investigation and encouraging the dealer to destroy evidence.
"The defendant’s alleged conduct betrayed the oath he swore to protect New Yorkers and jeopardized the safety of fellow law enforcement officers. Today’s charges make clear that this Office will remain vigilant in rooting out and prosecuting all forms of police corruption," Williams stated.
