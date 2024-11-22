FBI: New York State Police Investigator Helped Deadly Drug Dealer

A New York State narcotics investigator from the Hudson Valley was arrested by the FBI.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced on Thursday the unsealing of a four-count complaint against a New York State Police trooper from the Hudson Valley

New York State Police Officer Charged With Obstructing Justice And Lying To Federal Investigators

Rockland Video/ Mark Lieb Rockland Video/ Mark Lieb loading...

Michael O'Flaherty, 42, of Poughkeepsie, New York was charged with two counts of obstructing an official proceeding, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and two counts of false statements, each of which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

O’Flaherty, a New York State Police narcotics investigator is accused of exploiting his position of public trust to help his former confidential informant.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“Law enforcement officers hold a profound responsibility to serve and protect our communities, which requires the highest standards of accountability and integrity. Trust is the cornerstone of public safety, and maintaining that trust demands transparency, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to ethical conduct," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

This informant is accused of selling tens of thousands of potentially deadly fentanyl pills.

ThinkStock ThinkStock loading...

O’Flaherty allegedly abused his position and tipped off the fentanyl pill pusher about a covert narcotics investigation and encouraging the dealer to destroy evidence.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"The defendant’s alleged conduct betrayed the oath he swore to protect New Yorkers and jeopardized the safety of fellow law enforcement officers. Today’s charges make clear that this Office will remain vigilant in rooting out and prosecuting all forms of police corruption," Williams stated.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

Keep Reading:

15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 15 places in New York deemed the worst to live in. WalletHub based the rankings on 45 key indicators of livability.