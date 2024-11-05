Fate Of United States Might Be In New York Voters Hands

Election day is here and voters in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York may have a huge say on the immediate future of the United States.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to win New York State.

Harris Expected To Win New York State

Harris is expected to earn New York's 28 electoral votes. This isn't much of a surprise because New York State has voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in the last 9 elections. Six times by over 20 percent.

In 2020, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 23%.

So why does New York potentially hold America's fate in its hands?

Key U.S. House Races In New York

New Yorkers may play a role in which party controls Congress. There are several key U.S. House races based in the Hudson Valley, which may swing Congress.

Some Democrats blame New York for losing control of the House in 2020 when some key seats flipped to the Republicans.

Key races in the Hudson Valley include:

19th Congressional Seat:

Republican Marc Molinaro is facing Democrat Josh Riley.

Counties include:

  • Ulster County

  • Sullivan County

  • Columbia County

  • Rensselaer County

  • Greene County

  • Delaware County

  • Otsego County

  • Chenango County

  • Binghampton County

  • Broome County

  • Tompkins County

18th Congressional Seat:

Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan is battling Republican Alison Esposito.

Counties include:

  • Orange County

  • Dutchess County

  • Ulster County

17th Congressional Seat:

Republican Mike Lawler vs Democratic former Congressman Mondaire Jones.

Counties include:

  • Putnam County

  • Dutchess County

  • Rockland County

  • Westchester County

