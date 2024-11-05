Fate Of United States Might Be In New York Voters Hands
Election day is here and voters in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York may have a huge say on the immediate future of the United States.
Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to win New York State.
Harris Expected To Win New York State
Harris is expected to earn New York's 28 electoral votes. This isn't much of a surprise because New York State has voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in the last 9 elections. Six times by over 20 percent.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
In 2020, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 23%.
So why does New York potentially hold America's fate in its hands?
Key U.S. House Races In New York
New Yorkers may play a role in which party controls Congress. There are several key U.S. House races based in the Hudson Valley, which may swing Congress.
Some Democrats blame New York for losing control of the House in 2020 when some key seats flipped to the Republicans.
Key races in the Hudson Valley include:
19th Congressional Seat:
Republican Marc Molinaro is facing Democrat Josh Riley.
Counties include:
Ulster County
Sullivan County
Columbia County
Rensselaer County
Greene County
Delaware County
Otsego County
Chenango County
Binghampton County
Broome County
Tompkins County
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
18th Congressional Seat:
Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan is battling Republican Alison Esposito.
Counties include:
Orange County
Dutchess County
Ulster County
17th Congressional Seat:
Republican Mike Lawler vs Democratic former Congressman Mondaire Jones.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Counties include:
Putnam County
Dutchess County
Rockland County
Westchester County
Election Memes That Will Make You Laugh or Cry
LOOK: Here are 50 political terms you should know before the upcoming election
Keep Reading: