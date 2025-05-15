Fatal Warning: Popular Yogurt Recalled In New York Stores

The FDA just issued a nationwide yogurt recall, and New York shoppers are directly affected. This popular product could be deadly for some residents.

The FDA confirmed this week that yogurt sold nationwide is under a serious recall. Here's what you need to know.

Yogurt Sold In New York Could Kill

Knockro Inc. is recalling its Bonya-branded yogurt parfait products.

The recalled yogurt parfaits were distributed nationwide in retail stores. They come in a 12-ounce, clear plastic cup and expire on May 5th, 2025.

Photos Of Recall, Consumption Could Kill

The FDA provided Hudson Valley Post with photos of the recalled yogurt. Officials say consumption of these items could kill some New Yorkers.

Reason For Recall

The reason for the recall is due to an undeclared almond.

The granola part, in some products, contains almonds. Almonds are not listed on the label, the FDA notes.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," the FDA told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

