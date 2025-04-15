“Fatal Flaw” In New York Protects Abusers, Not Victims

Gov. Hochul is warning about a "fatal flaw" in New York law.

The holdup for a brand-new state budget continues.

One of the biggest holdups is changes to discovery laws.

Hochul: Changes to Discovery Laws Will Be In New York State Budget

New York Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Strengthening Gun Laws Getty Images loading...

Hochul promises that changes to discovery laws will be part of the budget, which is now two weeks late.

Hochul's office released three reports that her office says show the "importance" of why she wants to "streamline New York’s discovery laws."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hochul believes these changes must be made to protect the rights of crime victims.

“These new reports make it even clearer: we need commonsense changes to New York’s discovery laws to protect the rights of crime victims, hold attackers accountable and make our state safer,” Governor Hochul said.

Hochul believes throwing out criminal cases over minor paperwork issues prevents justice from being served.

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul's office highlighted several domestic violence cases in New York that were tossed out recently. Not because of questions over what happened, but because of technicalities tied to discovery laws.

According to Hochul's office, since New York State’s 2019 discovery reforms were passed:

Dismissals in cases involving domestic violence rose 26 percent in New York City.

In 2023, about 94 percent of cases were dismissed in New York City

Nearly 50 percent were dismissed outside of New York City.

These dismissed cases highlight how strict discovery rules can impact prosecutions—even in serious and violent cases, officials say.

New York Governor Hochul Makes Announcement On Congestion Pricing Plan Getty Images loading...

“Throwing out entire criminal cases over minor paperwork issues prevents justice from being served — and when abusers can weaponize the court system, the consequences can be tragic. That’s why I’ll refuse any state budget deal that doesn’t fix this fatal flaw in our laws," Hochul said.

New Laws In New York State As Of April 1, 2025

These laws cover many topics. Including:

18 New Laws In New York For 2025

Around 20 laws went into effect this year. See more below:

18 New Laws In New York For 2025 New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

30 Best Counties to Raise A Family in NY