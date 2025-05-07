2 Killed Fleeing Police On Route 9 In Upstate New York

New York State police say two people lost their lives during a police chase on Route 9.

State Police investigated a double-fatal motorcycle crash in Glens Falls on Saturday.

Double-Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Glens Falls, New York

Google Google loading...

On May 3, 2025, just after midnight, New York State Police responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on Bacon Street in Glens Falls, NY.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Alex S. Morehouse, 38 of Warrensburg, New York. The passenger was 38-year-old Suzie J. Etu, 38 of South Glens Falls.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Both sustained what police describe as "severe injuries."

Morehouse was declared deceased at the scene while Etu later died at Glens Falls Hospital.

The two were dating, according to Facebook.

Police Say Motorcycle Crashed After Fleeing Police

Google Google loading...

According to police, just a few minutes before the fatal crash, Troopers tried to stop the motorcycle on Route 9 near the intersection of Hidden Farm Road in Queensbury for an alleged speeding violation.

Despite police using their emergency light the motorcycle didn't pull over and fled the scene, police say.

Police stopped chasing at the intersection of State Route 9 and Lafayette Street due to public safety concerns "caused by the motorcycle's reckless speed."

A short time later, the fleeing motorcycle hit a curb and crashed on Bacon Street.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

America's Worst States for Motorcycle Safety

America's Worst States for Motorcycle Safety Easton & Easton Law Offices ranked the most dangerous states for motorcyclists in 2025 using crash data from NHTSA and IIHS. Factors included fatal crash rates, deaths per 10,000 bikes, and impaired driving. Each factor was weighted, normalized, and totaled for a final score, with higher scores meaning greater danger for riders. For EastonLawOffices.com 's full methodology and additional insights, see the link in America's Worst State for Motorcycle Safety. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group

New York's 5 Worst Cities For Bed Bugs Most Nation's Most Infested