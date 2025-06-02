Family-Favorite Burger Spot In New York Is Quietly Shutting Down
A beloved burger chain with bottomless fries and "the best kids menu" is closing more locations.
Red Robin recently announced it was looking into "alternatives for approximately 70 underperforming restaurant locations, including closure upon expiration of the current lease term."
Red Robin president and CEO G.J. Hart said most underperforming locations will close over the next five years. Closures will vary, depending on leases.
Red Robin Closing 15 Locations
Finance Buzz reports the national burger chain is closing 15 locations this year. That includes 14 company-owned restaurants and one franchise location.
Closing locations haven't been announced.
Red Robin In New York State
Red Robin has a number of restaurants across New York State. According to the company's website, in New Yor,k you can feast on a burger and their endless fries or sides at Red Robin in:
Amherst
Camillus
Clifton Park
Fayetteville
Greece
Horseheads
Latham
Orchard Park
Poughkeepsie
Rochester
Saratoga Springs
Vestal
Watertown
Webster
