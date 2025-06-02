Family-Favorite Burger Spot In New York Is Quietly Shutting Down

A beloved burger chain with bottomless fries and "the best kids menu" is closing more locations.

Red Robin recently announced it was looking into "alternatives for approximately 70 underperforming restaurant locations, including closure upon expiration of the current lease term."

Red Robin president and CEO G.J. Hart said most underperforming locations will close over the next five years. Closures will vary, depending on leases.

Red Robin Closing 15 Locations

Finance Buzz reports the national burger chain is closing 15 locations this year. That includes 14 company-owned restaurants and one franchise location.

Closing locations haven't been announced.

Red Robin In New York State

Red Robin has a number of restaurants across New York State. According to the company's website, in New Yor,k you can feast on a burger and their endless fries or sides at Red Robin in:

Amherst

Camillus

Clifton Park

Fayetteville

Greece

Horseheads

Latham

Orchard Park

Poughkeepsie

Rochester

Saratoga Springs

Vestal

Watertown

Webster

