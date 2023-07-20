Fact Check: Will New York State Residents Be Forced To Pay For Social Media?

Viral posts in New York State give detailed steps on how you can opt out of having to pay monthly fees to access some of your favorite social media sites.

Meta owns Facebook and Instagram. While scrolling on Facebook today I noticed a few friends sharing a post that mentioned Facebook will start charging you monthly fees starting Monday.

Will Facebook Start Charging New York State Residents?

These rumors started back in February 2023 and for some reason returned this week.

Is This Facebook Rumor True?

Before you blindly copy and paste something from your friend, ask yourself, does this seem real? If you have any doubts, I suggest doing a quick Google search.

Within seconds, I was able to find that this rumor isn't true.

Snopes, a fact-checking website, labels the claim as "False"

"Although Meta did announce in February 2023 that Facebook and Instagram users would be offered the option to pay for verification badges on their profiles, as of this writing the company has announced no plans to charge for use of the platform itself," Snopes states.

