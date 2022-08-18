Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?

Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming one "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown."

Fact Check: Is a New York 'Serial Killer Hunting' In Middletown, Orange County or Ellenville, Ulster County?

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The City of Middletown Police Department confirmed they received many calls and messages about the possible serial killer.

"We have received multiple calls and messages regarding (a) post that warns of a possible serial killer who is traveling around the Middletown area trying to abduct females," City of Middletown Police Department- NY stated on Facebook.

Police shared a screenshot taken from a Middletown NY Nightlife Facebook group that states:

There's a serial killer or abducotr who is currently hunting in >Middtown my friend was almost taken by him. He drives a truck with red lights and hits Cars of women alone and once they pullover he takes them. Multiple disappearance. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with LED lights keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe.

In the comment section of the City of Middletown Police Department's Facebook post, one person shared a similar post but this time the post claimed the "serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Ellenville."

Police Find Reports To Be Fake

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

City of Middletown police report they investigated the claim and found no evidence of the claims being true.

Police Make Arrest In BTK Murders Getty Images loading...

"Our agency has thoroughly investigated this claim and found no evidence that this individual is in our area or is actually a real person currently being sought by law enforcement," City of Middletown Police Department- NY added. "It’s always a good idea to be aware of your surroundings and to take note of suspicious persons and report them to the police. As always, you can rest assured that MPD is working around the clock to keep you and your family safe."

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 08/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State