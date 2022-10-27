Fact Check: Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned In New York State?
New York State officials are telling residents what they should put inside their pumpkins.
Halloween 2022 is now just days away. A Halloween tradition here in New York State and across the country is to carve out a pumpkin and place a candle inside. However, top officials from New York are telling residents this is a very dangerous idea.
Can You Place A Candle In Your Pumpkin In New York State?
New York State’s Division of Consumer Protection and the New York State Department of Health released safety tips so children and adults can enjoy a safe Halloween. In the press release was what do to about Halloween decorations, like pumpkins.
New York State’s Division of Consumer Protection recommends using LED lights or other lights instead of an open-flame candle.
"Use battery operated tea-lights, LED lights or glow sticks instead of an open flame candle for your Jack-o-Lanterns," officials stated in a press release.
Why You Should Not Place A Candle In Your Pumpkin In New York State
The reason. It's probably obvious. Officials warn an open-flame candle could start a fire in your home.
How To Keep Your Home Safe If You Decide To Use A Candle
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection realizes despite it's warning many probably will still place an open-flame candle into Jack-o-Lanterns. So they did offer some tips.
If you do decide to use a candle officials say to:
Keep your decorated Jack-o-Lanterns away from curtains, decorations or other flammable objects that could be ignited. Do not leave an open flame candle unattended.
Keep any candles or Jack-o-Lanterns away from landings or doorsteps where costumes could brush against the flames and place them on a sturdy table