Expect These Closures Across New York Today For Juneteenth
Don’t get stuck outside a locked door. Here’s what’s closed—and surprisingly open—across New York today for Juneteenth.
New Yorkers can expect several closures today because of the Juneteenth holiday.
What's Open Or Closed In New York For Juneteenth
The day celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S. became a federal holiday in 2021. Many New York State employees will be getting a paid day off to recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday.
With the help of USA Today, Hudson Valley Post has learned what is expected to be open or closed for today's holiday.
Post Offices, Schools, and Most Banks Closed
Expect most banks to be closed, and no mail from the U.S. Postal Service.
Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Truist, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Capital One all told USA Today they are closed for the holiday.
Schools across New York will be closed for Juneteenth as well as federal offices, state offices, and stock markets.
Should Be Open
The following should be open today:
Walmart
Costco
Target
Starbucks
Home Depot
Lowe's
Walgreens
CVS
Sam's Club
Whole Foods
Trader Joe's
Aldi
Lidl
Wegmans
McDonald's
Chipotle
Cava
Chick-fil-A
Raising Cane's
Burger King
Firehouse Subs
Culver's
Outback Steakhouse
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Bonefish Grill
Taco Bell
Waffle House
IHOP
Cheesecake Factory
Buffalo Wild Wings
Arby's
Jimmy John's
Panera Bread
Dunkin'
Krispy Kreme
TGI Friday's
Wendy's
Cracker Barrel
Golden Corral
Hooters
Red Lobster
Zaxby's
Longhorn Steakhouse
First Watch
