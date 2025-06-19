Expect These Closures Across New York Today For Juneteenth

Don’t get stuck outside a locked door. Here’s what’s closed—and surprisingly open—across New York today for Juneteenth.

New Yorkers can expect several closures today because of the Juneteenth holiday.

What's Open Or Closed In New York For Juneteenth

Canva
The day celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S. became a federal holiday in 2021. Many New York State employees will be getting a paid day off to recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday.

With the help of USA Today, Hudson Valley Post has learned what is expected to be open or closed for today's holiday.

Post Offices, Schools, and Most Banks Closed

Canva
Expect most banks to be closed, and no mail from the U.S. Postal Service.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Truist, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Capital One all told USA Today they are closed for the holiday.

Schools across New York will be closed for Juneteenth as well as federal offices, state offices, and stock markets.

Should Be Open

Canva
The following should be open today:

  • Walmart

  • Costco

  • Target

  • Starbucks

  • Home Depot

  • Lowe's

  • Walgreens

  • CVS

  • Sam's Club

  • Whole Foods

  • Trader Joe's

  • Aldi

  • Lidl

  • Wegmans

  • McDonald's

  • Chipotle

  • Cava

  • Chick-fil-A

  • Raising Cane's

  • Burger King

  • Firehouse Subs

  • Culver's

  • Outback Steakhouse

  • Carrabba's Italian Grill

  • Bonefish Grill

  • Taco Bell

  • Waffle House

  • IHOP

  • Cheesecake Factory

  • Buffalo Wild Wings

  • Arby's

  • Jimmy John's

  • Panera Bread

  • Dunkin'

  • Krispy Kreme

  • TGI Friday's

  • Wendy's

  • Cracker Barrel

  • Golden Corral

  • Hooters

  • Red Lobster

  • Zaxby's

  • Longhorn Steakhouse

  • First Watch

