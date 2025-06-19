Expect These Closures Across New York Today For Juneteenth

Don’t get stuck outside a locked door. Here’s what’s closed—and surprisingly open—across New York today for Juneteenth.

New Yorkers can expect several closures today because of the Juneteenth holiday.

What's Open Or Closed In New York For Juneteenth

Canva Canva loading...

The day celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S. became a federal holiday in 2021. Many New York State employees will be getting a paid day off to recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

With the help of USA Today, Hudson Valley Post has learned what is expected to be open or closed for today's holiday.

Post Offices, Schools, and Most Banks Closed

Canva Canva loading...

Expect most banks to be closed, and no mail from the U.S. Postal Service.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Truist, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Capital One all told USA Today they are closed for the holiday.

Schools across New York will be closed for Juneteenth as well as federal offices, state offices, and stock markets.

Should Be Open

Canva Canva loading...

The following should be open today:

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Walmart

Costco

Target

Starbucks

Home Depot

Lowe's

Walgreens

CVS

Sam's Club

Whole Foods

Trader Joe's

Aldi

Lidl

Wegmans

McDonald's

Chipotle

Cava

Chick-fil-A

Raising Cane's

Burger King

Firehouse Subs

Culver's

Outback Steakhouse

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Bonefish Grill

Taco Bell

Waffle House

IHOP

Cheesecake Factory

Buffalo Wild Wings

Arby's

Jimmy John's

Panera Bread

Dunkin'

Krispy Kreme

TGI Friday's

Wendy's

Cracker Barrel

Golden Corral

Hooters

Red Lobster

Zaxby's

Longhorn Steakhouse

First Watch

Things From the Year You Were Born That Don’t Exist Anymore

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

Pet Rocks to LEGO: Top Holiday Toys From the Year You Were Born

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker