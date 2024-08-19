Exotic Meat Illegally Sold In New York State, Store Charged

Authorities from New York State went "undercover" and found exotic meat illegally for sale inside a specialty meat shop.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the unlawful sale of crocodile meat in its latest "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol."

The most recent report also highlighted that forest rangers responded to six snake complaints in Upstate New York.

Now on to the crocodile meat that was "unlawfully offered for sale."

Unlawful Sale of Crocodile Meat: New York County

The DEC recently acted on a tip from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and responded to a specialty shop in Lower Manhattan.

ECOs Ableson and Keegan also teamed up with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to investigate the alleged unlawful sale of crocodile meat from the unnamed specialty shop.

New York City Shop Charged For Selling Illegal Crocodile Meat

At the shop "undercover officers" located "dried crocodile meat" for sale and "confirmed the meat was being sold without the proper permits," according to the DEC.

"Special permits" are required in New York to sell alligator, crocodile, and caiman products, according to the DEC.

I've personally never heard of anyone eating crocodile meat before. Turns out, some people enjoy it because it's known to be a "healthy alternative" to chicken or fish.

Authorities seized the crocodile meat and charged the store with a misdemeanor for unlawfully selling crocodile meat for sale.

The store faces a fine of up to $5,000.

