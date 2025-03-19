“Evil” Man Murders Hudson Valley Family, 3-Year-Old Shot 5 Times

A Hudson Valley man shot four family members, killing three of them.

A Newburgh was sentenced for committing a triple homicide.

Newburgh, New York Man Previously Convicted of All Charges After Jury Trial

Newburgh Police Newburgh Police loading...

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 35-year-old Kaliek Goode-Ford of Newburgh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering a family in the Town of Newburgh in 2020.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“A prison sentence nothing short of forever is the only acceptable sentence in this case and, thankfully, was the one imposed,” Hoovler said. “It is not often that, as prosecutors, we encounter defendants whose conduct is truly irredeemable, but the evil exhibited by this defendant is unparalleled."

OCDA OCDA loading...

Earlier this year, he was convicted by a jury in January of all charges including:

Three counts of Murder in the First Degree

Attempted Murder in the First Degree Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Town Of Newburgh Triple Homicide

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

After the shooting, Goode-Ford threw the pistol and magazine he used during the murders into the Hudson River.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

pjimage (19) Newburgh Police/GoFundMe loading...

"Today, justice stood in the face of that depravity and refused to back down," Hoovler stated. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of those lost in this utterly senseless crime.”

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

16 New York Children Vanish Around Holidays, Can You Help?

Keep Reading: