Every Target Across New York To Close Its Doors Soon

New Yorkers are told to stock up now.

In just over a month, every Target store across New York State will close.

Target To Close Every New York Location For One Day

In approximately five weeks, Target plans to close all its locations for 24 hours.

A nationwide "blackout" on Easter Sunday, April 5, will close all of Target's 1,995 stores across the United States. That means no quick grocery grabs, no emergency candy runs, and no last-second Easter basket shopping on that day.

This impacts nearly 110 locations across New York State. As of early 2026, there are 22 Target stores across the Hudson Valley.

Unlike some retailers that stay open with reduced hours on Easter, Target traditionally shuts its doors completely on Easter so employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.

A spokesperson says the Easter Sunday closures are "consistent with past years.”

Last-Minute Shoppers Will Be Out Of Luck

For New Yorkers, where Target stores often double as a one-stop shop, the timing matters. Easter Sunday is one of the busiest days for last-minute shoppers.

Last-minute Target shoppers will have to find other options. Other retailers like Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens often remain open

Open Saturday, Monday

Stores are expected to operate under normal hours before and after the holiday. Saturday will likely be packed with shoppers grabbing everything from decorations, gifts, outfits, and groceries.

Target will reopen for regular hours on Monday, April 6.

