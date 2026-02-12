Every New York Company Cutting Jobs So Far In 2026

We've researched the companies that recently announced layoffs in New York State. From the Hudson Valley to Buffalo. See exactly who is laying off staff and where the cuts are deepest.

The 2026 job market in New York is facing a massive shakeup. We have the full breakdown of nearly 3,000 positions vanishing from the state.

Massive New York State Layoff Alert: Nearly 3,000 Jobs Already Erased In 2026

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Below are the layoffs announced in the past six weeks, ranked by the largest number of layoffs. Hudson Valley Post obtained this information from the New York State WARN dashboard.

Rank Company Name Location/County Affected Type Date of Impact 1 Paramount Skydance Manhattan (Multiple Sites) 445 Permanent Jan 15, 2026 2 L&M Bus Corporation Brooklyn (Kings) 395 Temporary Oct 31, 2025* 3 Spirit Airlines, LLC Queens (East Elmhurst) 304 Layoff Jan 31, 2026 4 American Sugar Refining Westchester (Yonkers) 231 Closure Jan 31, 2026 5 King Delivery LLC Brooklyn (Red Hook) 200 Closure Oct 20, 2025* 6 Area Storage & Transfer Nassau (Bethpage) 183 Closure Feb 28, 2026 7 Lincoln Hall Westchester (Lincolndale) 123 Closure Apr 6, 2026 8 Bobby’s Bus Co. Inc. Queens (Jamaica) 113 Layoff Oct 31, 2025* 9 Abbott House Westchester (Irvington) 109 Permanent Mar 31, 2026 10 IC Coachways Inc. Staten Island (Richmond) 103 Layoff Oct 31, 2025* 11 Clean Textile Systems Erie (Buffalo) 69 Permanent Mar 20, 2026 12 Peraton Enterprise Monroe (Rochester) 65 Permanent Sep 29, 2025* 13 Rapid Armored Corp. Brooklyn (Scholes St) 58 Closure Sep 12, 2025* 14 Abbott House Bronx (Grand Concourse) 53 Permanent Mar 31, 2026 15 AngioDynamics, Inc. Warren (Queensbury) 48 Permanent Feb 27, 2026 16 Personio Corp. Manhattan 47 Permanent Jan 27, 2026 17 Publishers Clearing House Nassau (Jericho) 46 Permanent Apr 6, 2025* 18 Catholic Guardian Serv. Bronx (Westchester Ave) 44 Closure Apr 12, 2026 19 Maximus, Inc. Manhattan 44 Permanent Mar 31, 2026 20 Inst. of International Ed. Manhattan (WTC) 44 Temporary May 3, 2026 21 Waste Harmonics Keter Ontario (Victor) 42 Permanent Mar 31, 2026 22 Morgan Stanley Manhattan (W 36th St) 31 Permanent Sep 9, 2025* 23 Catholic Guardian Serv. Bronx (Taylor Ave) 29 Closure Apr 12, 2026 24 Ebates Performance Mkt. Manhattan (Park Ave) 29 Closure Dec 16, 2025* 25 Catholic Guardian Serv. Bronx (W 183rd St) 25 Closure Apr 12, 2026 26 Publishers Clearing House Manhattan (W 22nd St) 21 Permanent Apr 6, 2025* 27 Catholic Guardian Serv. Bronx (Crotona Ave) 21 Closure Apr 12, 2026 28 Rapid Armored Corp. Suffolk (E Patchogue) 10 Closure Sep 12, 2025* 29 AngioDynamics, Inc. Warren (Native Dr) 2 Permanent Feb 27, 2026 30 Peraton Inc. Remote (New York) 1 Permanent Sep 29, 2025*

These notices represent planned layoffs or site closures where companies are required to give 90 days' advance notice.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This batch of layoffs is heavy on the entertainment, education, and transportation sectors. From the collapse of an iconic Long Island brand to hundreds of jobs vanishing from Broadway, the 2026 landscape is changing fast.

These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor

[carbongallery id="645a802e34f0693f28