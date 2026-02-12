Every New York Company Cutting Jobs So Far In 2026

We've researched the companies that recently announced layoffs in New York State. From the Hudson Valley to Buffalo. See exactly who is laying off staff and where the cuts are deepest.

The 2026 job market in New York is facing a massive shakeup. We have the full breakdown of nearly 3,000 positions vanishing from the state.

Massive New York State Layoff Alert: Nearly 3,000 Jobs Already Erased In 2026

Below are the layoffs announced in the past six weeks, ranked by the largest number of layoffs. Hudson Valley Post obtained this information from the New York State WARN dashboard.

RankCompany NameLocation/CountyAffectedTypeDate of Impact
1Paramount SkydanceManhattan (Multiple Sites)445PermanentJan 15, 2026
2L&M Bus CorporationBrooklyn (Kings)395TemporaryOct 31, 2025*
3Spirit Airlines, LLCQueens (East Elmhurst)304LayoffJan 31, 2026
4American Sugar RefiningWestchester (Yonkers)231ClosureJan 31, 2026
5King Delivery LLCBrooklyn (Red Hook)200ClosureOct 20, 2025*
6Area Storage & TransferNassau (Bethpage)183ClosureFeb 28, 2026
7Lincoln HallWestchester (Lincolndale)123ClosureApr 6, 2026
8Bobby’s Bus Co. Inc.Queens (Jamaica)113LayoffOct 31, 2025*
9Abbott HouseWestchester (Irvington)109PermanentMar 31, 2026
10IC Coachways Inc.Staten Island (Richmond)103LayoffOct 31, 2025*
11Clean Textile SystemsErie (Buffalo)69PermanentMar 20, 2026
12Peraton EnterpriseMonroe (Rochester)65PermanentSep 29, 2025*
13Rapid Armored Corp.Brooklyn (Scholes St)58ClosureSep 12, 2025*
14Abbott HouseBronx (Grand Concourse)53PermanentMar 31, 2026
15AngioDynamics, Inc.Warren (Queensbury)48PermanentFeb 27, 2026
16Personio Corp.Manhattan47PermanentJan 27, 2026
17Publishers Clearing HouseNassau (Jericho)46PermanentApr 6, 2025*
18Catholic Guardian Serv.Bronx (Westchester Ave)44ClosureApr 12, 2026
19Maximus, Inc.Manhattan44PermanentMar 31, 2026
20Inst. of International Ed.Manhattan (WTC)44TemporaryMay 3, 2026
21Waste Harmonics KeterOntario (Victor)42PermanentMar 31, 2026
22Morgan StanleyManhattan (W 36th St)31PermanentSep 9, 2025*
23Catholic Guardian Serv.Bronx (Taylor Ave)29ClosureApr 12, 2026
24Ebates Performance Mkt.Manhattan (Park Ave)29ClosureDec 16, 2025*
25Catholic Guardian Serv.Bronx (W 183rd St)25ClosureApr 12, 2026
26Publishers Clearing HouseManhattan (W 22nd St)21PermanentApr 6, 2025*
27Catholic Guardian Serv.Bronx (Crotona Ave)21ClosureApr 12, 2026
28Rapid Armored Corp.Suffolk (E Patchogue)10ClosureSep 12, 2025*
29AngioDynamics, Inc.Warren (Native Dr)2PermanentFeb 27, 2026
30Peraton Inc.Remote (New York)1PermanentSep 29, 2025*

 

These notices represent planned layoffs or site closures where companies are required to give 90 days' advance notice.

This batch of layoffs is heavy on the entertainment, education, and transportation sectors. From the collapse of an iconic Long Island brand to hundreds of jobs vanishing from Broadway, the 2026 landscape is changing fast.

