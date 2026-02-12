Every New York Company Cutting Jobs So Far In 2026
We've researched the companies that recently announced layoffs in New York State. From the Hudson Valley to Buffalo. See exactly who is laying off staff and where the cuts are deepest.
The 2026 job market in New York is facing a massive shakeup. We have the full breakdown of nearly 3,000 positions vanishing from the state.
Massive New York State Layoff Alert: Nearly 3,000 Jobs Already Erased In 2026
Below are the layoffs announced in the past six weeks, ranked by the largest number of layoffs. Hudson Valley Post obtained this information from the New York State WARN dashboard.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Location/County
|Affected
|Type
|Date of Impact
|1
|Paramount Skydance
|Manhattan (Multiple Sites)
|445
|Permanent
|Jan 15, 2026
|2
|L&M Bus Corporation
|Brooklyn (Kings)
|395
|Temporary
|Oct 31, 2025*
|3
|Spirit Airlines, LLC
|Queens (East Elmhurst)
|304
|Layoff
|Jan 31, 2026
|4
|American Sugar Refining
|Westchester (Yonkers)
|231
|Closure
|Jan 31, 2026
|5
|King Delivery LLC
|Brooklyn (Red Hook)
|200
|Closure
|Oct 20, 2025*
|6
|Area Storage & Transfer
|Nassau (Bethpage)
|183
|Closure
|Feb 28, 2026
|7
|Lincoln Hall
|Westchester (Lincolndale)
|123
|Closure
|Apr 6, 2026
|8
|Bobby’s Bus Co. Inc.
|Queens (Jamaica)
|113
|Layoff
|Oct 31, 2025*
|9
|Abbott House
|Westchester (Irvington)
|109
|Permanent
|Mar 31, 2026
|10
|IC Coachways Inc.
|Staten Island (Richmond)
|103
|Layoff
|Oct 31, 2025*
|11
|Clean Textile Systems
|Erie (Buffalo)
|69
|Permanent
|Mar 20, 2026
|12
|Peraton Enterprise
|Monroe (Rochester)
|65
|Permanent
|Sep 29, 2025*
|13
|Rapid Armored Corp.
|Brooklyn (Scholes St)
|58
|Closure
|Sep 12, 2025*
|14
|Abbott House
|Bronx (Grand Concourse)
|53
|Permanent
|Mar 31, 2026
|15
|AngioDynamics, Inc.
|Warren (Queensbury)
|48
|Permanent
|Feb 27, 2026
|16
|Personio Corp.
|Manhattan
|47
|Permanent
|Jan 27, 2026
|17
|Publishers Clearing House
|Nassau (Jericho)
|46
|Permanent
|Apr 6, 2025*
|18
|Catholic Guardian Serv.
|Bronx (Westchester Ave)
|44
|Closure
|Apr 12, 2026
|19
|Maximus, Inc.
|Manhattan
|44
|Permanent
|Mar 31, 2026
|20
|Inst. of International Ed.
|Manhattan (WTC)
|44
|Temporary
|May 3, 2026
|21
|Waste Harmonics Keter
|Ontario (Victor)
|42
|Permanent
|Mar 31, 2026
|22
|Morgan Stanley
|Manhattan (W 36th St)
|31
|Permanent
|Sep 9, 2025*
|23
|Catholic Guardian Serv.
|Bronx (Taylor Ave)
|29
|Closure
|Apr 12, 2026
|24
|Ebates Performance Mkt.
|Manhattan (Park Ave)
|29
|Closure
|Dec 16, 2025*
|25
|Catholic Guardian Serv.
|Bronx (W 183rd St)
|25
|Closure
|Apr 12, 2026
|26
|Publishers Clearing House
|Manhattan (W 22nd St)
|21
|Permanent
|Apr 6, 2025*
|27
|Catholic Guardian Serv.
|Bronx (Crotona Ave)
|21
|Closure
|Apr 12, 2026
|28
|Rapid Armored Corp.
|Suffolk (E Patchogue)
|10
|Closure
|Sep 12, 2025*
|29
|AngioDynamics, Inc.
|Warren (Native Dr)
|2
|Permanent
|Feb 27, 2026
|30
|Peraton Inc.
|Remote (New York)
|1
|Permanent
|Sep 29, 2025*
These notices represent planned layoffs or site closures where companies are required to give 90 days' advance notice.
This batch of layoffs is heavy on the entertainment, education, and transportation sectors. From the collapse of an iconic Long Island brand to hundreds of jobs vanishing from Broadway, the 2026 landscape is changing fast.
