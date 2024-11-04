Election May Eliminate ‘50,000 Good-Paying’ Upstate New York Jobs

The upcoming Presidential election may play a big role in the fate of "50,000 good-paying jobs in Upstate New York."

In April, President Joe Biden was in New York to talk about new investments made possible through the bipartisan Chips and Science Act.

Biden In Syracuse, New York

President Biden Addresses NAACP Convention In Las Vegas

The president announced a $6 billion deal with semiconductor maker Micron. The investment will support the construction of two manufacturing hubs, one in Clay, New York, just outside Syracuse.

Biden has made ramping up the production of semiconductors in the U.S. a key priority in his administration.

House Speaker Mike Johnson Talks About Repealing Act

House Republican Conference Meets Wednesday Morning

House Speaker Mike Johnson was near Clay, New York on Friday and he hinted that Republicans might repeal the CHIPS & Science Act if Donald Trump wins the election.

“I expect that we probably will, but we haven’t developed that part of the agenda yet,” Johnson said, when reporters in New York asked if Trump might repeal the act.

Johnson, who voted against the bill, later backtracked and said it was "not on the agenda for repeal.”

Gov. Hochul Blasts Plan

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Large Scale Increase In Law Enforcement Within Subway System

That didn't stop New York Gov. Kathy Hochul from blasting the idea of repealing the act, which she says threatens over 50,000 jobs.

Below is her full statement:

Anyone threatening to repeal the CHIPS & Science Act is threatening more than 50,000 good-paying jobs in Upstate New York and $231 billion worth of economic growth nationwide. Repealing this law would cede economic power to foreign nations like China and allow our national security to be put at risk. From Micron’s investment in Clay to Albany’s brand-new designation as a National Semiconductor Technology Center facility, this landmark legislation is already revitalizing New York’s manufacturing economy. I’m amazed that any national leader would even consider repealing the CHIPS & Science Act — and Speaker Johnson threatening to do so during his visit to Central New York just shows how out-of-touch he and his allies are. Make no mistake: I’m going to fight like hell to protect New York jobs and defend the CHIPS & Science Act.

