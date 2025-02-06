Elderly Upstate New York Man Hit By Ambulance, HV Son Arrested

Moments after an elderly man was hit by an ambulance in the Hudson Valley his son was arrested.

On Wednesday, the Town of Ulster Police Department highlighted a bizarre situation and arrest.

Elderly Man Hit By Ambulance In Ulster County

On Sunday, the Ulster Police Department responded to a 911 call on Main Street in the hamlet of Ruby, for a report of a one-car personal injury motor vehicle accident.

While police were helping give aid to the driver, a nearby resident tried to help a responding ambulance get closer to the scene. However, an Empress Ambulance began sliding on ice.

While trying to get out of the ambulance's way, 72-year-old Charles Servo Jr. slipped and was unable to move out of the path of the sliding ambulance.

He was soon hit by that ambulance, police say.

Ruby, New York Man Airlifted To Albany Medical Center

Servo Jr. was later airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

Police didn't release his condition or injuries.

Man's Son Arrested After Father Hit By Ambulance

Shortly after the accident, the man's son, 50-year-old Charles Servo III ran to the scene and is accused of threatening police officers and medical workers giving aid to his father.

"After being advised multiple times to refrain from his tumultuous and threatening behavior, Servo III continued to cause a disturbance, preventing first responders from conducting their investigation. He was subsequently arrested," the Ulster Police Department told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

He was charged with obstruction of governmental administration and harassment. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ulster Court.

