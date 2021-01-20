Elderly Hudson Valley Man Killed While Walking in Newburgh

Police are continuing to investigate.

On Friday around 11:15 p.m., a New York State Trooper from the Montgomery barracks was patrolling on 17K in the Town of Newburgh when he stopped a vehicle for a vehicle and traffic law violation. While exiting his vehicle the trooper heard a vehicle accident behind him and observed a white Nissan Rogue with front end damage on the opposite side of the road.

The Troop F trooper noticed a man laying on the pavement in front of the vehicle. The trooper immediately ran to the victim’s aid and began CPR. While administering CPR the trooper notified Orange County 911.

Town of Newburgh EMS arrived at the scene a short time later and took over life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 80-year-old John C. Peda, of Kingston, was transported to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Peda was walking on Route 17K in Newburgh just before midnight last Friday before he was fatally hit by the Nissan, according to New York State Police. It's unclear why Peda was walking on the road.

The investigation revealed that the operator of the Nissan was not impaired and there are no charges pending at this time, police say. New York State Police is continuing to investigate.

