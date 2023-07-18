Elderly Hudson Valley Man Drives Car Into Upstate New York Home

An investigation is ongoing after an elderly man drove his car into a home in the Hudson Valley.

Police in Ulster County are investigating after a car drove into a home in Ulster County.

Car Drives Into Home In Ulster County, New York

Saugerties Police Department Saugerties Police Department loading...

On Friday around 10:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting that a Car ran into a house at 44 Camelot Court, Bishops Gate, in the Town of Saugerties.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

At the time of the call, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was reported to be unconscious.

It's believed the driver suffered a medical event while operating a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta on Camelot Court in Bishops Gate, police say.

Elderly Driver Crashes Car Into Home In Saugerties, New York

Saugerties Police Department Saugerties Police Department loading...

The driver was identified by the Saugerties Police Department as 75-year-old Luigi Bertorelli.

His Jetta left the roadway, traveling across two yards before striking the residence at 44 Camelot Court, where the vehicle came to final rest.

Bertorelli was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then transported to the Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston for further treatment. His condition wasn't released.

Read More: Popular Retail Store Forced To Close All New York State Locations

Police didn't report if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash or announce any other injuries.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.