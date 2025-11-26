Frantic Search For Missing Elderly Hiker Grips Upstate New York
A frantic late-night search erupted in Upstate New York after a 78-year-old hiker vanished on a mountain trail.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation helped find a missing elderly hiker in the woods in Upstate New York.
Wilderness Search In Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York
On Saturday, around 7 p.m., the New York DEC received a call for an overdue hiker on Potter Mountain. The caller said a 78-year-old had not contacted them since 1 p.m.
The missing 78-year-old's car was found at the trailhead.
Missing 78-Year-Old From Ticonderoga, New York Found
Just before 10 p.m., Forest Rangers found the missing 78-year-old off the Short Swing trail.
The unnamed 78-year-old from Ticonderoga, New York, was said to be in "good health."
Why a 78-Year-Old Went Missing
According to the DEC, the 78-year-old from Ticonderoga forgot to pack a flashlight and had a tough time finding the trail in the dark.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted the recuse in this week's
DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review which highlights recent statewide Forest Ranger actions.
Also in this week's report was a wild underage party that was broken up deep in the woods in an Upstate New York state forest.
