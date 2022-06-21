Primary Election Early Voting Sites in Dutchess County, NY

The Primary Elections are Tuesday, June 28th, but Early Voting has begun and runs through Sunday, June 26th. Registered Republicans and Democrats are eligible to vote in their party's respective primary. Dutchess County Government has announced the locations and times for several early voting sites across Dutchess County. Check out the full list of locations and times below:

Rhinebeck Town Hall (80 East Market Street, Rhinebeck)

Fishkill Town Hall (807 Route 52, Fishkill)

Boardman Road Library (141 Boardman Road, Poughkeepsie)

Mid-Hudson Library Auditorium (105 Market Street, Poughkeepsie)

Cornell Cooperative Extension (2715 Route 44, Millbrook)

East Fishkill Community Library (348 Route 376, Hopewell Junction)

Early Voting Times

Monday, June 20th: 9 AM to 5 PM

Tuesday, June 21st: 12 PM to 8 PM

Wednesday, June 22nd: 9 AM to 5 PM

Thursday, June 23rd: 12 PM to 8 PM

Friday, June 24th: 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday, June 25th: 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, June 26th: 9 AM to 5 PM

In New York, Early Voting is allowed to start the tenth day before the official election and ends the second day before the election. In regards to locations, there is at least one early voting location for every full increment of 50,000 registered voters in each county, but not more than seven are required.

Counties with fewer than 50,000 registered voters; however, shall have at least one early voting location. Sites must be open for at least eight hours between 7 AM and 8 PM each weekday during early voting, and at least one early voting site shall be open until 8 PM on at least two weekdays in each calendar week during the early voting period. As for weekends, sites should be open for at least five hours between 9 AM and 6 PM on each Saturday, Sunday, and legal holiday during early voting.

