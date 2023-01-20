Dutchess County Sheriff: Beware Of Increasing ‘Police Donation’ Phone Scams

It feels a little too familiar, another warning coming about another scam that is taking advantage of Hudson Valley residents. This time around the warning has to do with a phone scam involving local police departments or law enforcement agencies.

Just a few weeks back, reports came in from the Fishkill Police Department regarding a similar scam, where people have received calls from someone posing as a member of the Town of Fishkill Police seeking donations.

Now, it seems like this is a county-wide problem with, criminals attempting to get donations for the Sheriff's Office rather than just an individual municipality.

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Issues Warning To Hudson Valley On Rise In Phone Scams

Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office wants Hudson Valley residents to not fall victim to the latest in a long string of scams impacting the area.

On the rise lately, are callers claiming to be representatives of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, and somehow, they have been able to have the calls come from the Sheriff's Office direct number.

To make the scam seem legitimate the perpetrators somehow duplicate the Sheriff’s Office main number of 845-486-3800, and then identify themselves as “Sgt. Diaz” or another Sergeant before asking suspicious questions.

Spoofing, or duplicating a phone number, is a common way for these criminals to get money or information from their targets due, because the phone number being the actual Sheriff's Office main number makes the call more believable.

Tips & What To Do If You Receive A Suspicious Call

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office advises that if you receive a similar phone call, to hang up immediately and contact them to file a report. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office can be reached 845-486-3800 or via the tip line at 845-605-CLUE, or dcsotips@gmail.com.

They also remind residents that legitimate law enforcement would never make any promises to avoid prosecution, such as satisfying a warrant, through money solicitation.

Here are some other tips to avoid online shopping scams: