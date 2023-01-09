Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.

What's the latest scam to hit the Hudson Valley?

According to the Fishkill Police Department, they've received reports from local businesses that have claimed that someone is identifying themselves as a Town of Fishkill Police Officer and has been trying to get donations from them. How awful...these reports have allegedly sounded VERY REAL and people could fall for them easily.

More information:

The Town of Fishkill Police are reminding everyone that they would NOT sell or solicit donations by phone. Again, they would NOT do this by telephone. If you have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer from Fishkill or someone you know has, it's very important that you report it.

What should you do?

Be as specific as you can if you received this phone call, write down the phone number, and time of the call, hang up immediately and call (845-831-1110). Share this information with those you know, elderly residents and other residents in the area. Be careful and safe out there and let's all hope these scams stop.

