Every New Yorker Should Know: Don’t Fall Victim to These 4 Scams

You probably hear all the time about this scam, or that one. It seems like every day there is a new scam that you need to be aware of. As a New York State resident, you just might be a bit more savvy than others, but still, scammers can get over on all of us.

Are there scams that we should just immediately know are scams? Should you rely on your intuition to know that these things are bogus?

What are the big scams that all New Yorkers should just know are scams?

One of the biggest scams still going is the 'driveway' scam. If someone comes to your door and wants to give you a quote, or even just starts putting black top on your driveway, then wants you to pay. Call the cops. Get in the house, lock your doors and call the cops.

What is the New York Utility Company Scam?

The utility company scam is one of the oldest, and still most used. Central Hudson or any other company will never demand that you need to pay your utility bill immediately and pay it only in Visa or Master Card Gift Cards. Hang up on them and block the number.

What about the Student Scam?

The Student scam has to do with getting those student loans paid back. Yikes, everyone is always out looking for a buck. Remember if it sounds fishy, it probably is fishy!.

Lastly, the Grandparents Scam.

Imagine your grandmother or grandfather getting a phone call saying that something has happened to you and they need to transfer money to keep you safe? Yep! Scam. Set up a code word with your family members, and if they don't hear that magic code word, they will immediately know that it is a scam.

Here is info about a scam that has been taking place in many supermarket parking lots across the Northeast. Have you seen it?

These scams might be from 'around the holiday's' but it is good information to keep in mind all year long,

The Better Business Bureau's "12 Scams of Christmas" The Naughty List: BBB's 12 Scams of Christmas was published at the beginning of November to get everyone ready for the upcoming holiday season. Be on the lookout for these scams that you could fall a victim to.



