PD: Drunk Upstate New York Woman Drives To Police Station On Cinco de Mayo

A Hudson Valley woman was arrested following a Cinco de Mayo celebration after she allegedly drove to a police station in the region very drunk.

An Ulster County woman was arrested in the employee parking lot at Saugerties Police Headquarters.

PD: Drunk Woman Drives To Police Station In Saugerties, New York

Officers spotted the car in the parking lot and noticed two people sitting in the vehicle listening to music.

An officer soon learned both were very drunk when asking the couple what they were doing, officials say.

Ulster County, New York Woman Driving Nearly Over 3 Times Legal Limit, Saugerties Police

The driver, a 27-year-old Saugerties woman, who also lives in the state of Florida, failed field sobriety tests, police say.

The woman "told officers she had been out all evening drinking Margaritas, celebrating Cinco De Mayo," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.

She was brought inside the police station and submitted to a chemical test of her breath, which resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

She was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI with a BAC greater than 0.18 percent.

The 27-year-old was released on tickets to a third party and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on May 15, 2023, to answer her charges.

