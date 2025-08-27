New Yorkers Warned To Stay Off This Major Highway

A major highway in New York is expected to become a traffic disaster. Here’s when you’ll want to avoid it at all costs.

If you plan on driving in the Empire State, these are times you should avoid and the road that's expected to be a traffic nightmare.

Avoid This Road At This Time In New York State

AAA says many Americans and New Yorkers are hitting the road for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

Gas prices are low, and New Yorkers are looking to squeeze out the final days of Summer.

Many New Yorkers Plan To Head To The Hamptons

AAA warns that driving in New York to the Hamptons is going to be a disaster this weekend.

Especially on Friday around 2:45 p.m. According to AAA, driving to the Hamptons on the Long Island Expressway East on Friday afternoon is going to take you over three and a half hours.

That's nearly 70 percent longer than normal, AAA reports.

Best & Worst Times To Drive In New York For Labor Day Weekend

If you're driving elsewhere in New York State, these are the best and worst times to travel over the next few days.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York During Labor Day Weekend

All Costco Locations Are Closed On Monday

In related Labor Day news, all Costco locations across the Empire State will be closed on Monday.

