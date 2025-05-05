New York Gun Dealer, HV Leader Tied To Violent Shooting

A Hudson Valley official is accused of shooting a DoorDash driver several times.

New York State Police from Orange County arrested a man on Saturday following an investigation into a shooting.

DoorDash Driver Shot In Orange County, New York

John J. Reilly III, 48, of the Town of Chester, was arrested following an investigation into the non-fatal shooting of a DoorDash delivery driver.

He was charged with:

Assault in the First Degree – Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Class E Felony

Police were notified of a gunshot victim at Garnet Health Medical Center just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

The victim, a DoorDash delivery driver, told police he was trying to deliver food to a home on Valerie Drive when he got lost and couldn't figure out where he was with his navigation app.

He approached several homes asking for directions before arriving at the residence of John Reilly III.

According to police, Reilly told the man to get off his property before firing multiple shots at the victim as he attempted to leave in his vehicle, striking the victim once in the back, causing serious physical injuries.

The man's condition wasn't released.

Current Town of Chester Highway Superintendent, Gun Dealer Arrested

New York State Police confirmed Reilly is the current Town of Chester Highway Superintendent and a federally licensed firearms dealer.

"We are deeply troubled by what has been reported so far," Town Of Chester Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said in a statement. "We hope the person who was injured in the incident makes a full and healthy recovery. The Town of Chester is not taking any position on any investigation or legal proceeding."

Reilly was arraigned at the Orange County Centralized Arraignment Part and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call New York State Police at (845) 344-5300.

