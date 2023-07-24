‘Do Not Eat:’ Cookies Sold In New York State ‘May Contain Rocks’

New York State residents are told to "destroy" cookies sold from a popular grocery store because the cookies "may contain rocks."

Trader Joe's issued a recall regarding two different types of cookies.

Cookies Sold At Trader Joes In New York State May Contain Rocks

Trader Joes: "Do Not Eat" Recalled Cookies

Trader Joe's is warning customers to not eat the recalled cookies. If you purchased the cookies you can return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," Trader Joe's states in its recall notice.

All potentially affected product has been removed from Trader Joe's stores and "destroyed," according to company officials.

Anyone customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send an email.

Trader Joe's Apologizes For Recall

"To Our Valued Customers: We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) that product with the below SELL BY date codes may contain rocks," Trader Joes said in a press release. " We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

Trader Joe's Locations In New York State

Trader Joe's has over 20 stores in New York State including in:

Brooklyn

Buffalo

Colonie

Commack

Garden City

Halfmoon

Hartsdale

Hewlett

Ithaca

Lake Grove

Larchmont

Merrick

New York City

Oceanside

Plainview

Queens

Rochester

Scarsdale

Staten Island

Syracuse

Yorktown

