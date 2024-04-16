Disguised Cops, Speed Ticket Cameras Ticketing New York Drivers
New York State confirmed some new sneaky tricks to catch speeding drivers.
New York State is participating in Work Zone Awareness Week.
Work Zone Awareness Week Starts In New York State
Work Zone Awareness Week started on Monday and will run through Friday. This year's theme is:
Work Zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in honor of Work Zone Awareness Week the "Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program" which is run by the New York State Thruway Authority and New York State DOT will continue this week.
"I call on all New Yorkers to recognize the importance of highway workers as we commemorate National Work Zone Awareness Week," Hochul said.
Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement In New York State
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
How Much Will You Be Fined?
Fines through the pilot program are:
- $50: First violation
- $75: Second violation
- $100: Third and subsequent violations within 18 months of the first violation
Operation Hardhat Continues In New York State
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
New York State Landmarks To Be Lit Orange
In recognition of Go Orange Day, Hochul also announced state landmarks will be lit in orange on Wednesday, April 17 in honor of highway workers across New York State.
“New Yorkers owe our highway workers a debt of gratitude for the work that they do to keep our roadways functional and safe,” Hochul said. “The easiest way we can thank them is by driving safely through work zones and giving them plenty of space, making sure that they get home to their families everyday.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
The landmarks to be lit on April 17 include: