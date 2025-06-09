Disappointing Results From Police Sting At Hudson Valley Stores

After two straight years of full compliance, local police were shocked and disappointed to find that some New York stores still aren’t getting the message. See which businesses failed the test—and what happens next.

The New Windsor Police Department announced the results of an underage drinking sting.

Underage Drinking Sting In New Windsor, Orange County, New York

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

On Thursday, police sent "underage decoys" into the businesses across New Windsor. These underage participants entered 25 local businesses and tried to purchase alcohol.

"The New Windsor Police Department regularly advises business owners of the seriousness of underage alcohol sales and warns them that enforcement details may be conducted. For the last two years, similar details have resulted in no sales being made," the New Windsor Police Department stated.

According to police, 22 of the 25 businesses denied sales to the underage decoys. However, workers at the following three businesses allegedly sold "alcoholic beverages to an underage person during this detail."

3 New Windsor Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To Minors

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“I am disappointed that we did not see a third year of one hundred percent compliance with the law. We will continue to educate the business owners and take enforcement actions as necessary," Chief of Police Daniel Valeri said.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Unnamed employees were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree, a Class A misdemeanor. All were processed and released on appearance tickets.

Young man having a beer Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

A written violation notice will also be made to the New York State Liquor Authority for each business involved.

"It is deeply unfortunate that a few establishments were found to be in violation of the law. Underage drinking poses serious risks to the safety and well-being of our community and it is the shared responsibility of all local businesses to comply with the laws designed to protect our youth," Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti said.

Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State

Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State Dry towns across the Empire State have no alcohol allowed. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

10 Holidays with the Most Alcohol Consumption

10 Holidays with the Most Alcohol Consumption How many adult beverages do you drink on each holiday? Here are the stats Gallery Credit: Canva