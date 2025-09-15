Are Your Voter Records Safe? DHS Subpoenas Hits New York
The Department of Homeland Secruity has subpoenaed voter records from Upstate New York, leaving local officials alarmed and residents asking why.
At least three counties in Upstate New York were subpoenaed by the Department of Homeland Security about information about registered voters, according to the Times Union.
Officials from Ulster County, Putnam County and Saratoga County were subpoenas for voter information in recent months. One top officials called the move "alarming."
The news comes shortly after ICE took dozens of people into custody during an enforcement raid at a business in Upstate New York. The owner called the surprise enforcement "terrifying."
In Ulster County, the Board Of Elections was required to release records from a person living in Ellenville, :in connection with an investigation or inquiry relating to the enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.”
Officials in Putnam County have received at least two subpoena requests.
