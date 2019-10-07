Deer Goes Swimming in Hudson River

Video shows a deer going for a swim in the Hudson River.

I'm sure most are familiar with the common riddle joke "Why did the chicken cross the road?" The answer is of course, "To get to the other side".

Well, the answer to that question is the same answer to the question why did the deer cross the Hudson River?

On Monday, Amy Melnikoff Rosenberg shared a video of a deer in the Hudson River with the Facebook group "The Hudson Valley in pictures." Amy says while rowing in the Hudson River, she spotted a deer swimming across the river from Rockland County to Westchester County. The deer made it safely across and went into the woods, Rosenberg said.

"A deer swimming across the Hudson River from Stony Point to Verplanck. We saw this while out rowing with Cortlandt Community Rowing. The deer made it safely across and went up into the woods," she wrote while sharing video, which you can see below.